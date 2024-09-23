What is this? I do not like this change, @duolingo (For some reason I can’t practice to recover from an error.)
Similar:
About 30 years after I first saw John Speed’s 1676 map of York, today I was working on a r...
Added an overhead minimap to my #medievalyork #unity3d simulation. #mysteryplay
Talkback session after the matinee and my brother and faculty colleagues after the evening...
Looking forward to this! @thepublicpgh
She’s on her way to the @thepublicpgh for two shows today as Margot in Dial M for Murder.
My simulated city has 1000 capsule inhabitants that are just smart enough to gather around...