My mother-in-law invited me to try out the 60- year-old tape machine that belonged to my father-in-law.
When I worked in radio news in the late 1980s, we were still loading reels and splicing tape, so it all came back to me pretty quickly.
3 thoughts on “My mother-in-law invited me to try out the 60- year-old tape machine that belonged to my father-in-law.”
Some nice music.
One of my 1954 Indianapolis friends would record names on his tape player and then play it backwards, repeating the sound. Then play it forward to see how close he was to identify the name!
Sounds like fun!
