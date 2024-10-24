Diaper Money Camaro Comes Home Four Decades Later

“While my dad has always spoken lovingly and fondly of his old Camaro he sold for my ‘diaper money’ he was never sour about it,” Jared confesses. “There wasn’t negativity about it. He wasn’t sad. He wasn’t angry. He talks about the selling of the car like it was a duty.”

This diaper money Camaro financed a growing family. It has now come home to the man who had his priorities straight from the very beginning. —www.chevyhardcore.com