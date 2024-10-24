Diaper Money Camaro Comes Home Four Decades Later

“While my dad has always spoken lovingly and fondly of his old Camaro he sold for my ‘diaper money’ he was never sour about it,” Jared confesses. “There wasn’t negativity about it. He wasn’t sad. He wasn’t angry. He talks about the selling of the car like it was a duty.”
This diaper money Camaro financed a growing family. It has now come home to the man who had his priorities straight from the very beginning. —www.chevyhardcore.com
Similar:
A young father sold his beloved sports car for “diaper money.” Years later, the man’s son ...
I may have mentioned that I have a daughter who does things. @frontporchtheatricals
I have a daughter who does things. If demon curses and buckets of stage blood are your thi...
My mother-in-law invited me to try out the 60- year-old tape machine that belonged to my f...
Talkback session after the matinee and my brother and faculty colleagues after the evening...
She’s on her way to the @thepublicpgh for two shows today as Margot in Dial M for Murder.