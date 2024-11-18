The complex geometry on this wedge building took me all weekend.  #blender3d #medievalyork #mysteryplay #cgi #aesthetics #design

The complex geometry on this wedge building took me all weekend. The interior walls still need work. And from this angle, those roof tiles look too big.
Similar:
I played hooky from work to see Wild Robot with my family
I can’t fix this broken world but I guess I did okay using #blender3d to model this wedge-...
I’ve been teaching with this handout for over 25 years, updating it regularly. I just remo...
Despite its impressive output, generative AI doesn’t have a coherent understanding of the ...
I create five color variations of each #blender3d building I #design, and each of those ha...
I just caught myself thinking, “This doesn’t suck.” #medievalyork #mysteryplay #blender3d ...