Rapture #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 5, Episode 10) Sisko’s “visions” complicate politics, faith and family

Rewatching ST:DS9

Kira is moved by the interest Sisko shows in an artifact recently recovered from the Cardassians.

After a classic “zoom in and enhance” scene where Sisko uses a reflection to unlock an archaeological mystery, a technobabble accident flabbergasts Sisko’s neural jimberjams, which Bashir says will likely give him heightened sensory experiences for a while.

Jake is pleased that Kassidy Yates is about to return to the station. At first it seems that perhaps Sisko hasn’t forgiven her for collaborating with anti-Cardassian terrorists, but he’s really distracted by arranging his food into meaningful archaeological shapes.

The station is abuzz with news that Bajor’s petition to join the Federation has been accepted. Admiral Whatley is coming to the station to celebrate, and Bajor’s anti-Federation spiritual leader Kai Winn is also on her way to cause trouble.

Kira’s sincere confidence in Sisko leaves her pretty impervious to Winn’s sweet snark, but the script also gives Winn moments of sincerity that deepen her character. (We learn she spent 5 years in a Cardassian prison camp.)

Sisko, speaking far more poetically than usual, surprises Kassidy by taking her to a Bajoran cave (again with the caves) where he finds a buried mythical city.

The plot twists come quickly, as Winn becomes a fan of Sisko, the visiting admiral gets annoyed at Sisko for going native, Jake and Kassidy are distressed by Sisko’s obsession, and Sisko is told an operation that will save his life will also end his visions.

Because I remember what happens by the end of the series, I can spot some clever misdirection, or at least temporary rearrangements that set up future storylines.

The archaeology mystery turns out to be a macguffin that sets up a good world-building and series arc story.