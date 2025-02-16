January 6th … the board game?

About 20 of us are here in Brooklyn to play a large-scale war game — think Risk — but we’re also each assigned a character, which is a bit like Dungeons & Dragons. We’re told it’s Jan. 6, 2021. We’re given rows and rows of hand-painted mini-figures, a bowl of dice, and a measuring stick showing how far we can move each roll. We all stand up as we strategize because the board — green lawn and marble steps — surrounds a detailed plastic replica of the Capitol that’s almost 14 feet long.

[…]

Although artistic projects are outside his comfort zone, Cavatore agreed to design the game because he liked the intent: to encourage dialogue. “Making the red and the blue engage in an activity and speak to one another instead of demonizing the other as bad” is important, he says in a conversation over Zoom. “Let’s play a game and then let’s have a chat. Let’s talk about things. We may not change minds, but at least we’re getting an understanding from the other side.”

[…]

There is a siren — the U.S. Capitol has been breached by the Red Team.

We’re corralled over to a second game board, where we search for Mike Pence. And, unlike on Jan. 6, 2021, the Red Team finds him.

“Hang Mike Pence,” some of the team cheers again, led by Uncle Sam.

Then there’s a twist.

“Team Red will now vote!” Uncle Sam says. “Vote to protect the Vice President … or vote to hang him.” There’s uncomfortable laughter. Are we voting as our characters? Or as ourselves? —NPR