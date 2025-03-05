Stapler jam during a midterm exam.

/ 13 hours ago 5 Mar 2025

My years of watching MacGyver definitely paid off. (Not that my GenZ students got the reference.)

I’m doing a lot more in-class work with paper, giving students handouts to annotate in class, asking them to write in copybooks. 

For the midterm I gave students a short academic article, excerpts from a play we haven’t read yet, and a short teacher-focused essay on pedagogy, and prompts that asked them to use these documents in their answers.

It was nothing like the multiple choice and matching exams I remember taking. 

The exam wasn’t too hard to create, but now I have quite a lot of reading to do. (I have to remind myself I only need to read and give a score, I don’t have to give formative feedback.)

The Tyranny of Now (Appreciation of Harold Innis)

The Darkness and the Light #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 5, Episode 11) A serial killer t...

Is AI making us less intelligent?

The press lobby is going feral—ignore it

January 6th ... the board game?

Rapture #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 5, Episode 10) Sisko's "visions" complicate politic...

