Stapler jam during a midterm exam.

My years of watching MacGyver definitely paid off. (Not that my GenZ students got the reference.)

I’m doing a lot more in-class work with paper, giving students handouts to annotate in class, asking them to write in copybooks.

For the midterm I gave students a short academic article, excerpts from a play we haven’t read yet, and a short teacher-focused essay on pedagogy, and prompts that asked them to use these documents in their answers.

It was nothing like the multiple choice and matching exams I remember taking.

The exam wasn’t too hard to create, but now I have quite a lot of reading to do. (I have to remind myself I only need to read and give a score, I don’t have to give formative feedback.)