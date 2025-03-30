This morning I awoke to YouTube’s live footage of crowds circling a mosque in Mecca. For months I’ve been looking at my own simulated crowds from a similar angle and I was a bit disoriented. Dennis G. Jerz / 5 hours ago 30 Mar 2025Similar:My crowd simulation handles 2000 capsule NPCs at 130fps. I’m really pushing my coding skil...Jesus Christ SuperstarMidterm Grades Spring 2025: Posted!The Dog and the Oyster (Aesop Fable)More than a million people die on roads every year. Meet the man determined to prevent the...Stapler jam during a midterm exam.Related Posts