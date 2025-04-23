Shakespeare did not leave his wife Anne in Stratford, letter fragment suggests

It has long been assumed that William Shakespeare’s marriage to Anne Hathaway was less than happy. He moved to London to pursue his theatrical career, leaving her in Stratford-upon-Avon and stipulating in his will that she would receive his “second best bed”, although still a valued item.

Now a leading Shakespeare expert has analysed a fragment of a 17th-century letter that appears to cast dramatic new light on their relationship, overturning the idea that the couple never lived together in London.

Matthew Steggle, a professor of early modern English literature at the University of Bristol, said the text seemed to put the Shakespeares at a previously unknown address in Trinity Lane – now Little Trinity Lane in the City. It also has them jointly involved with money that Shakespeare was holding in trust for an orphan named John Butts.

Addressed to “Good Mrs Shakspaire”, the letter mentions the death of a Mr Butts and a son, John, who is left “fatherles”, as well as a Mrs Butts, who had asked “Mr Shakspaire” to look after money for his children until they came of age. It suggests the playwright had resisted attempts to pay money that the young Butts was owed. —Guardian