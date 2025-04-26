Had a great time with AmLit students at the August Wilson block party Dennis G. Jerz / 2 days ago 26 Apr 2025Similar:Shakespeare did not leave his wife Anne in Stratford, letter fragment suggestsNotes on Teaching August Wilson's Pittsburgh CycleBy Inferno's Light #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 5, Episode 15) Dominion / Cardassian edg...In Purgatory's Shadow #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 5, Episode 14) Garak answers a coded ...This morning I awoke to YouTube’s live footage of crowds circling a mosque in Mecca. For m...Jesus Christ SuperstarRelated Posts