Washington Post Cartoonist Who Quit Over Bezos Cartoon Wins Pulitzer Prize

Former Washington Post cartoonist Ann Telnaes — who resigned in January over the paper spiking a cartoon that depicted the newspaper’s owner, Jeff Bezos, and other tech titans bending the knee to Donald Trump — won the Pulitzer Prize on Monday.

At the time, Telnaes said she had “never had a cartoon killed because of who or what I chose to aim my pen at. Until now.” The Pulitzer board recognized her for her “fearlessness,” which led to her departure from the newspaper, which has seen a number of staff defections as Bezos has appeared to cater to the Trump administration. —The Wrap

