Pope Leo XIV names AI one of the reasons for his papal name

/ 2 days ago 11 May 2025

…I chose to take the name Leo XIV. There are different reasons for this, but mainly because Pope Leo XIII in his historic Encyclical Rerum Novarum addressed the social question in the context of the first great industrial revolution. In our own day, the Church offers to everyone the treasury of her social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and to developments in the field of artificial intelligence that pose new challenges for the defence of human dignity, justice and labour. —Pope Leo XIV names AI one of the reasons for his papal name

See also Francis’s Fake News Prayer.

