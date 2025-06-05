I MacGyvered myself a heat sink

/ 4 hours ago 5 Jun 2025

I’m getting ready to record about 18hrs footage from four different cameras, and I noticed my new 4K webcam was heating up pretty fast.

I’m settled in a dorm room at the University of Toronto, far from the junk drawers and tool boxes that would have aluminum foil and copper wire.

I suppose I could go wandering through downtown Toronto looking for an electronics store where I could buy a little fan or other commercial heat dissipation device , but instead I folded up the wrapper from an off-brand toaster pastry and made a wedge out of the foil seal from a drink bottle, .

The wrapper is conducting heat nicely.

I’ll let this setup run overnight and see if it helps.

