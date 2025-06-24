Touch Me Now: York Plays 2025

A cast of hundreds participated in a public medieval re-enactment dramatizing the Christian story from Creation through Final Judgement at the University of Toronto a few weeks ago.

I attended as the event videographer. I had at least three cameras running at all times — sometimes five — while a roving camera also caught the action from the street level.

Because the event lasted from 6am until after midnight, that’s several *days* worth of footage to sort through. I formally started editing yesterday, but so far that has meant a lot of watching progress bars creep along as I transfer and convert files.

The 50 short plays came in pairs that lasted about 25 minutes each, with predictable gaps in between, so there was enough time for short breaks. Still, during the performance I was often distracted by battery levels and memory cards filling up and spectators accidentally bumping my tripods and actors approaching the stage from unexpected angles, so I missed a lot. As I sort through the footage, I’m just stunned by the magnitude of what I witnessed.

I’ll respect the event organizers as far as when and how the videos are released, but the official site has already published this still from my camera: hundreds of souls await their eternal fate (according to who followed the example of Christ by feeding, clothing, and sheltering the needy).