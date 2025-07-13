The Scapegoat by Richard Maples (1957 Sci-Fi Short Story)

I had a great time narrating and coming up with the character voices for this short story. Look for elements of the classic crime story, with a plot that just touches on social commentary, showing tension between a reporter and his politically ambitious boss, and tension between the reporter and his wife. The narrator lives lives in the same walkable neighborhood where he covers the crime beat, and when he shows up to collect his son at one point, he reminds the boy to get his his hat.

This Sci-fi short story from 1957 is a tale about how a newspaper man tries to get his big break by uncovering the identity of a strange “man” he meets on the street. Discover who or what this man is by listening to “The Scapegoat,” written by Richard Maples. Read by Dennis Jerz