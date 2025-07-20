I may have mentioned that I have a daughter who does things. Her next is “To Battle: A Fight Play.” August 1-10.

/ 1 day ago 20 Jul 2025

Tickets for To Battle: A Fight Play

Similar:

The Scapegoat by Richard Maples (1957 Sci-Fi Short Story)

“If music be the food of love, play on!” I may have mentioned that I have a daughter who d...

Touch Me Now: York Plays 2025

Pesky journalists, always showing up to document atrocities.

How to be a Medieval Spectator (Intro to Toronto York Plays 2025)

Cockatoos start sipping from Sydney’s drinking fountains after mastering series of complex...

Related posts