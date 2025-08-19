Blessing the “American sweet gum tree” that grew from a seed that Artemis I carried around the moon in 2022 Dennis G. Jerz / 10 hours ago 19 Aug 2025Similar:August Wilson Trifecta (Two Trains, Ma Rainey and Fences on the same day)Students Are Using ChatGPT to Write Their Personal Essays Now: AI can replicate the shape ...Google’s healthcare AI made up a body part — what happens when doctors don’t notice?York Plays 2025: Five cameras, adding up to ~100 hours of footage.I may have mentioned that I have a daughter who does things. Her next is "To Battle: A Fig...The Scapegoat by Richard Maples (1957 Sci-Fi Short Story)Related Posts