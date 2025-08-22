Wired and Business Insider remove articles by AI-generated ‘freelancer’

Journalists who can’t verify their sources, or their own humanity, face consequences.

Multiple news organisations have taken down articles written by an alleged freelance journalist that now appear to have been generated by AI.

On Thursday, Press Gazette reported that at least six publications, including Wired and Business Insider, have removed articles from their websites in recent months after it was discovered that the stories – written under the name of Margaux Blanchard – were AI-generated.

Wired published a story titled “They Fell in Love Playing Minecraft. Then the Game Became Their Wedding Venue” in May. A few weeks later, the outlet took down the story, stating in an editor’s note: “After an additional review of the article … Wired editorial leadership has determined this article does not meet our editorial standards.” —Guardian