Overflow seating for the 50th anniversary of the canonization of #elizabethannseton @setonhilluniversity Dennis G. Jerz / 9 Sep 2025Similar:Someone seems to have slipped this over my transom. Thank you, #foodsubstitutefairy whoeve...Today's lunarbaboon... there might be something in my eye.August Wilson Trifecta (Two Trains, Ma Rainey and Fences on the same day)My 1951 day DuoLingo streak was fun, but...York Plays 2025: Five cameras, adding up to ~100 hours of footage.I may have mentioned that I have a daughter who does things. Her next is "To Battle: A Fig...Related Posts