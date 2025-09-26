Excited for Annette Vee’s visit. My journalism students have to submit a story by midnight tonight. @setonhilluniversity Dennis G. Jerz / 15 hours ago 26 Sep 2025Similar:Someone seems to have slipped this over my transom. Thank you, #foodsubstitutefairy whoeve...Overflow seating for the 50th anniversary of the canonization of #elizabethannseton @seton...Today's lunarbaboon... there might be something in my eye.August Wilson Trifecta (Two Trains, Ma Rainey and Fences on the same day)My 1951 day DuoLingo streak was fun, but...York Plays 2025: Five cameras, adding up to ~100 hours of footage.Related Posts