Maybe it wasn’t a sensible idea to hold 5 hours of student consultations on the day midterm grades were due, but I really enjoyed it. Dennis G. Jerz / 19 hours ago 17 Oct 2025Similar:Folger Shakespeare Library on "The Fate of Ophelia"When backwards newbie poets write…Where are Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Cuba, etc. in your "American Literature" syllabus?Excited for Annette Vee’s visit. My journalism students have to submit a story by midnight...Have you been "workslopped" by a bot?Peer Review Paranoia: The system is built on trust between scholars. AI is undermining tha...Related Posts