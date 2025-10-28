Wood pile stacking animation (Blender 3D)

/ 13 hours ago 28 Oct 2025

For a medieval project, I wanted a wood pile, but I didn’t want to have to stack the individual wedges manually. I’m experienced enough with Blender 3D that it only took me a few minutes to get this simulation running — but as this video clip attests, I need to adjust a few parameters. 

 

