Everyone thinks AI is replacing factory workers, but Amazon’s layoffs show it’s coming for middle management first

Amazon announced Tuesday that it will cut roughly 14,000 corporate jobs, or about 4% of its white-collar workforce, as part of a restructuring meant to “reduce bureaucracy” and “remove organizational layers,” according to a memo. In the memo, Beth Galetti, senior vice president of people experience at Amazon, said the cuts are designed to make the company leaner and more agile as it expands its investments in generative AI. In plain terms, it’s a bet that algorithms can handle many of the coordination, reporting, and decision-making functions once reserved for human managers. —Fortune