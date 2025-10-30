I’m not really a royal watcher but I’m fascinated that the UK has de-royalized the king’s brother over his misbehavior

- Prince Andrew has lost all of his royal titles, including “Prince,” in an unprecedented move by King Charles
- He will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and has been ordered to surrender his lease at Royal Lodge
- The move comes amid renewed scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and ongoing controversy surrounding past allegations
Prince Andrew has officially lost all of his royal titles, including ‘Prince,’ in an unprecedented move by his brother King Charles.
Andrew, 65, will no longer be known as a prince or His Royal Highness among other titles, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, Oct. 30. Instead, he will be Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. —Yahoo/People
