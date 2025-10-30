I’m not really a royal watcher but I’m fascinated that the UK has de-royalized the king’s brother over his misbehavior

Prince Andrew has lost all of his royal titles, including “Prince,” in an unprecedented move by King Charles

The move comes amid renewed scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and ongoing controversy surrounding past allegations

Andrew, 65, will no longer be known as a prince or His Royal Highness among other titles, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, Oct. 30. Instead, he will be Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. —Yahoo/People