My wife reports: “There was one smart aleck walking along the street who exclaimed: “Look, it’s the Ghost of Plastic-Waste Past!” and his friend said worriedly “Are we gonna get... milk?”

Similar:
My daughter was five or six when she created the character “Moonbot” for the #steampunk be...
https://youtu.be/GoWiNB_tlJ8
Aesthetics
Just in case you can’t find the tweet that Trump, who got trolled for making a rookie erro...
This is how the President of the United ...
Personal
Reliving memories and saying goodbye to my late colleague Sr. Ann Infanger.
Reliving memories and saying goodbye to ...
Personal
I'd like to speak to the manager. Yes, I'll wait right here.
The manager is of course somewhere e...
Aesthetics
Summer photos of the daughter.
Personal
Merry Christmas 2018
Personal