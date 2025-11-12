Celebration of Writing Fall 2025. Students present their research for their upcoming term paper.

Similar:
My beautiful daughter says "Happy Valentine's Day"
View t...
Aesthetics
I went down fighting.
Personal
As Twinkle Twinkle is to Suzuki musicians, so is a wooden shipping crate to CGI modelers. ...
https://youtu.be/diQF9buONqY I ha...
Aesthetics
That time three-year-old me spotted a Mary Cassatt painting at the Art Institute of Chicag...
My mother had a framed print of Mary Cas...
Aesthetics
Drawing of Once on This Island by the amazing Rebecca Scassellati.
Personal
My brother drove my mother in to see Carolyn in tonight’s opening night Kinetic Theatre pr...
Personal