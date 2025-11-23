Goodbye, Google Search. I’ve switched to search.brave.com …for now.

I can’t stand Pinterest. I hate when Google sends me there, because Pinterest isn’t a source, it’s just a way to collect images from sources. I don’t want to interact with Pinterest, I want the images.

For years I used a Chrome plugin called “Unpinterested,” which filters out the Pinterest results.

Just now, I was stunned to learn that Jupiter isn’t a “gas giant” — it’s mostly liquid hydrogen. I wanted to confirm, so I searched for “is Jupiter a liquid planet” and was horrified to see the first 10 results were all from Pinterest.

I noticed also that the leftmost link under the search bar, that used to be “All,” is now I noticed also that the leftmost link under the search bar, that used to be “All,” is now “AI Mode.”

Sigh.

I miss when the Internet was cool.

Enshittified by billionaires.

I switched from Google Chrome to Brave a few years ago to avoid bloat. I think my relationship with Google Search is probably ending.