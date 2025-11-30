A lost generation of news consumers? Survey shows how teenagers dislike the news media

/ 17 hours ago 30 Nov 2025

More than half of the teens surveyed believe journalists regularly engage in unethical behaviors like making up details or quotes in stories, paying sources, taking visual images out of context or doing favors for advertisers. Less than a third believe reporters correct their errors, confirm facts before reporting them, gather information from multiple sources or cover stories in the public interest — practices ingrained in the DNA of reputable journalists.

To some degree, teens reflect the attitudes they’re exposed to, particularly when the most prominent politician of their age has made “fake news” a mantra. Experts say few teens follow news regularly or learn in school about the purpose of journalism.

Journalists don’t help themselves with mistakes or ethical lapses that make headlines. Opinionated reporters or commentators in an era of political division make readers wonder what to believe.

“Some of this (attitude) is earned, but much of it is based on misperception,” said Peter Adams, senior vice president of research and design for the Washington-based News Literacy Project. —Associated Press

Similar:

Pippin! Last show today at 2pm.

Culture

The Declaration Of Independence, 240 Years Later (NPR)

When in the Course of human events, it b...
Culture

Masked up, so I don't infect you, in case you are in a vulnerable group. Feeling healthy. ...

Culture

Another social media post attacks journalists for doing their jobs -- Updated Elijah McCla...

If you've been following the sad story o...
Culture

Interesting use of A.I. in a radiology journal

Medical doctors and scholars Raneem Bade...
Academia

Modern Masterpieces of Comedic Genius: The Art of the Humorous Amazon Review, Part Deux

I love me a good Amazon mock review. Her...
Aesthetics

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *