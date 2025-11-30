Here are some real statements from Pope Leo that many people who have been sharing fake memes seem to have been looking for.

Pope Leo XIV, who has made peace and unity priorities of his pontificate, emphasized that “the more we are reconciled, the more we Christians can bear credible witness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, which is a proclamation of hope for all” and, in the words of Pope Francis, “a message of peace and universal fraternity that transcends the boundaries of our communities and nations.”

Speaking in English, he told the Christian leaders present and his global ecumenical audience, “Today, the whole of humanity afflicted by violence and conflict is crying out for reconciliation. The desire for full communion among all believers in Jesus Christ is always accompanied by the search for fraternity among all human beings.”

“In the Nicene Creed,” he said, “we profess our faith ‘in one God, the Father.’ Yet, it would not be possible to invoke God as Father if we refused to recognize as brothers and sisters all other men and women, who are created in the image of God.”

“There is a universal fraternity of men and women regardless of ethnicity, nationality, religion or personal perspectives,” Pope Leo said. “Religions, by their very nature, are repositories of this truth and should encourage individuals, groups and peoples to recognize this and put it into practice,” he said.

He emphasized, furthermore, “we must strongly reject the use of religion for justifying war, violence, or any form of fundamentalism or fanaticism. Instead, the paths to follow are those of fraternal encounter, dialogue and cooperation.” —America Magazine