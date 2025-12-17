Fall 2025 Grades Submitted!

Similar:
I apologize for this one. R2-D2 stars in Andrew Lloyd Weber's musical CATS.
Personal
So this is Pi Day
My wife says she bought the pies intendi...
Amusing
When you see a show alone often you can get really good seats. Idaspe @quantumtheatre
Culture
Goodby big Android... hello little budget iPhone SE 3rd.
I just removed from my syllabus template...
Academia
Rediscovering Infocom Games With My Kids
Call it the Familyhood of the Tr...
Cyberculture
Amazing birthday cake, created by Jane Eyre herself, Karen Baum. (Thank you @kaboom1250!)
Personal