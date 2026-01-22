Just reminding myself that these moments do and will exist. I’ve evaluated every student submission in my queue.

/ 1 week ago 22 Jan 2026

Just reminding myself that these moments do and will exits. I’ve evaluated every student submission in my queue.

Similar:

Preview of "The Fantasticks" (thanks, Tribune-Review, for covering the arts community)

For Luisa, Jerz’s character, “the world ...
Culture

Unnatural Selection (ST:TNG Rewatch Season 2, Episode 7)

Rewatching Star Trek: The Next Generatio...
Media

Ideal Homeschool Summer Day: Studying Latin, Justifying Nilla Wafers, and Making a Duct Ta...

Today, I managed to get in a couple of h...
Aesthetics

Overheard at Quora: "Why after all these years is Moodle still so ugly?"

Moodle is a free course-management tool ...
Academia

Recent SHU journo grad, upon the hiring of an even more recent SHU journo grad: "Many time...

A couple weeks ago I posted about a rece...
Academia

The Real Reason Why You Can't Write

Have you ever stopped to think about wha...
Academia

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *