Floating video windows depict the performances in my in-progress #unity3d simulation of a massive 18+ hr medieval theater pageant. #medievalyork #corpuschristi #yorkcycle

/ 23 hours ago 11 Feb 2026

Floating video windows depict the performances in my in-progress #unity3d simulation of a massive 18+ hr medieval theater pageant. #medievalyork #corpuschristi #yorkcycle

Similar:

My students were awesome. So many thoughtful final projects. So much growth. A stressful, ...

Personal

FULL BLOOM at Latrobe’s Olde Main, Aug 30-Sep 2.

Culture

Pictures only hint at her passion and can't capture how smart she is. I love you, daughter...

Current_Events

Yes, I spent the last hour designing this brutalist pen holder for a virtual production of...

Aesthetics

The Sacramentality of Teaching and Learning

For the one-credit journalism class that...
Academia

So peaceful and majestic. Another outing with my son.

Personal

Related posts

One thought on “Floating video windows depict the performances in my in-progress #unity3d simulation of a massive 18+ hr medieval theater pageant. #medievalyork #corpuschristi #yorkcycle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *