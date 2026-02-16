Semantic ablation: Why AI writing is boring and dangerous

When an author uses AI for “polishing” a draft, they are not seeing improvement; they are witnessing semantic ablation. The AI identifies high-entropy clusters – the precise points where unique insights and “blood” reside – and systematically replaces them with the most probable, generic token sequences. What began as a jagged, precise Romanesque structure of stone is eroded into a polished, Baroque plastic shell: it looks “clean” to the casual eye, but its structural integrity – its “ciccia” – has been ablated to favor a hollow, frictionless aesthetic.

Stage 1: Metaphoric cleansing. The AI identifies unconventional metaphors or visceral imagery as “noise” because they deviate from the training set’s mean. It replaces them with dead, safe clichés, stripping the text of its emotional and sensory “friction.”

Stage 2: Lexical flattening. Domain-specific jargon and high-precision technical terms are sacrificed for “accessibility.” The model performs a statistical substitution, replacing a 1-of-10,000 token with a 1-of-100 synonym, effectively diluting the semantic density and specific gravity of the argument.

Stage 3: Structural collapse. The logical flow – originally built on complex, non-linear reasoning – is forced into a predictable, low-perplexity template. Subtext and nuance are ablated to ensure the output satisfies a “standardized” readability score, leaving behind a syntactically perfect but intellectually void shell. —The Register