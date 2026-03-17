The break room is a magical place again this St. Patrick’s Day. Thank you @crissycp

/ 1 day ago 17 Mar 2026

The break room is a magical place again this St. Patrick’s Day. Thank you @crissycp

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One thought on “The break room is a magical place again this St. Patrick’s Day. Thank you @crissycp

  1. It’s sooo good! Ask her: Why did the leprechaun cross the road?
    It was the chicken’s day offj!!

    Reply

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