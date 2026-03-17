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Any pasta can become a pasta salad when the office microwave stops working!
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I broke the garage door when I left for work this morning. Fixed it when I got home.
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One thought on “The break room is a magical place again this St. Patrick’s Day. Thank you @crissycp”
It’s sooo good! Ask her: Why did the leprechaun cross the road?
It was the chicken’s day offj!!