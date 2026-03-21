Your Frustration Is the Product (Intrusive marketing on publisher websites)

You read two paragraphs and there’s a box that interrupts you. You read another two paragraphs and there’s another interruption. All the way until the end of the article. We’re visiting their website to read a f*cking article. If we wanted to watch videos, we’d be on YouTube. It’s like going to a restaurant, ordering a cheeseburger, and they send a marching band to your table to play trumpets right in your ear and squirt you with a water pistol while trying to sell you towels.
[…]
The people making these decisions for these websites are like ocean liner captains who are trying to hit icebergs. —Daring Fireball
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