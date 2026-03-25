Don’t Mention “EBSCOhost” in an MLA Citation

/ 5 hours ago 25 Mar 2026

This video explains why I tell my students that EBSCOhost is not what I’m looking for when I’m evaluating the “title of the database” part of their MLA bibliography citations.

 

 

Similar:

"What Teachers Make" Sequence of Assignments

Every year I rewatch Taylor Mali's passi...
Academia

Family, I Hear You. I Love You. Go Away. This Weekend, I'm Marking Papers.

No, I don't want to see the new jacket y...
Academia

Children struggle to hold pencils due to too much tech, doctors say

When I was in middle school, I developed...
Culture

Parable of the Polygons - a playable post on the shape of society

A very clever interactive essay that use...
Culture

Steve Strauss: Why I Hire English Majors

Doing things correctly earns you points ...
Academia

Woman Yelling at Cat About Academic Argument: an evidence-based defense of a non-obvious p...

See: Academic Argument: Evidence-based D...
Academia

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *