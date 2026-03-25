I‘m interviewed in this podcast on one of my favorite plays, Rossum‘s Universal Robots.

/ 3 hours ago 25 Mar 2026

March 29th, 1923. A new play opens in Berlin, and quietly changes the future. Onstage are workers who never tire, never complain, and never stop. They’re faster, stronger, and more efficient than humans in every way. They’re called robots.

A sci-fi play born out of war and industrialization sparks a global obsession and a lasting fear. Because from the very beginning, the robot wasn’t just a technological breakthrough. It was a rebellion waiting to happen.

How did a playwright invent the robot? Why did his idea spread so quickly? And what does it reveal about the way we think about the future of science?

Special thanks to Dennis Jerz, Professor of English and Media at Seton Hill University; John Jordan, author of Robots; and Jitke Cejkova, editor of R.U.R. and the Vision of Artificial Life.

Listen to History This Week podcast on “R.U.R.”

I‘m interviewed in this podcast on one of my favorite plays, Rossum‘s Universal Robots.

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