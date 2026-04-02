During an idle moment I was recently talking with Googles Gemini about Shakespeare’s Venus and Adonis, and the bot cited Adonis as the source of the passage “I’ll be a park, and thou shalt be my deer; / Feed where thou wilt, on mountain or in dale.”: / Graze on my lips, and if those hills be dry, / Stray lower, where the pleasant fountains lie.” No, that doesn’t make any sense at all. First of all, in the plot of the poem, Venus is trying to seduce Andonis, who is more interested in hunting. So Adonis is not likely to give any such invitation to Venus. And anyone who actually has a body would recognize that an invitation to explore “hills” and a “dale” just doesn’t track with how poetic tradition typically describes male bodies interacting with female bodies.

Here’s a well constructed analysis of the banality of AI-produced literary analysis essays. Bots are designed to pick the most statistically likely next word, which means bots are designed to make the most obvious statements. I’m so tired of grammatically flawless but intellectually empty text.

I keep playing with AI, but the error rate is extraordinary. I have yet to ask one of these tools a single question without finding an error somewhere in the answer. What next? I could go on. Like how AI wrongly inserts scientific terms into humanities writing. Or how it has a “not … but” tic (e.g., “Many of the stories center the Virgin Mary not as a distant intercessor but as a direct actor in domestic injustice”). I would love to know what else readers have noticed about AI writing. Now if you’re thinking that this article will only help students to cheat better, don’t worry. I have repeatedly chastised AI for these flaws, and it still does all of them. Indeed, it frequently commits them in the very sentences it uses to agree with me about these flaws. That’s because the fundamental principle of AI is taking what is common (and clichéd) and turbocharging it. It cannot actually think, it can only string together predictable words and phrases. So if you get an essay that is banal, bloated, and meandering — much less one with an absent student interpreter and ill-connected ideas that are judgmental, racist, plagiarized, and/or factually wrong — simply stop grading, send the student this article, and ask them to rewrite. Tell them that you don’t know whether they used AI to do the assignment, and that’s not the point. What you do know is that their essay has typical AI flaws and the student must rewrite it without those flaws to earn a passing grade. If all writing is in the rewriting, then students will learn something through this process. Writing is thinking. That’s why we assign papers to our students. Let’s not give up on that. –Wendy Laura Belcher, Chronicle of Higher Education