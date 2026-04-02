NASA sends humans back to the moon for an orbital visit. I was *such* a space nerd as a kid.

I remember being SO excited for the launch of the first Space Shuttle in 1981.
I must have been in sixth grade. If I recall correctly, I was on the bus listening to a small radio when I learned that the first launch attempt was scrubbed at the last minute. We watched the second attempt on TV in the classroom, and I remember the name of the “friend” who, as the countdown reached “0” covered my eyes from behind just as the engines fired. (I knew it would take the craft about 6 seconds to start rising from the launch pad, and I had pushed him away and recovered by the time the craft actually rose.)
I’ll bet he really thought he was funny.
I think I just found him on LinkedIn. I don’t plan to connect with him.
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