Stunning image of the crescent earth seen over the curve of the moon’s surface. Thank you, Artemis II!

/ 1 hour ago 7 Apr 2026

Stunning image of the crescent earth seen over the curve of the moon’s surface. Thank you, Artemis II!

Similar:

Between static hand-coded HTML pages and modern content-management systems, there used to ...

When I started my blog in 1999 (by addin...
Cyberculture

Why Doesn’t Ancient Fiction Talk About Feelings?

Not a day goes by without The Girl remin...
Books

A pie slice from the ring surrounding the ballroom, from the #steampunk bedtime stories I ...

Aesthetics

I had to act like I knew something about golf. There I am on the right at about :15.

Personal

Here for the daughter.

Academia

Lego goes steampunk

Be still, my nerdy heart. Steampunk —...
Aesthetics

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *