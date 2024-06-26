Not bad for a couple hours of work. #blender3d #blender3dart #steampunk #neovictorian
I painstakingly created every knob and switch as a 3D object two summers ago. Now I can slap these textures anywhere.
2 thoughts on “Not bad for a couple hours of work. #blender3d #blender3dart #steampunk #neovictorian”
Possibly raise keyboard and have a left side and right side: to reduce back pain from leaning down.
Yes, good eye… the console should be higher, and/or the chair should be lower, so that you can tuck your knees under the console.
Maybe for now I’ll say the chairs have springs that settle down with your weight, and that’s why the seat looks too high!