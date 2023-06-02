Somebody posted a comment on my site noting this website doesn’t have a search bar.
There’s actually a search box in the left column, but obviously it wasn’t doing its job if you couldn’t find it.
I just added another one in the upper right corner, and this page that you can get to from the menu.
But in the process I kind of screwed up the website and had to restore from a backup — obliterating the poster’s request for a search bar. Sorry about that!
The new search methods are dedicated to you, whoever you are.
One thought on “Search”
