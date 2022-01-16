Media Bias Chart (Ad Fontes, v. 9)

Objective news reporting is an ideal. Wherever humans are involved, there will be bias. There’s nothing intrinsically wrong with journalism that reports with a particular slant, but informed consumers of news who want to understand a complex issue aren’t served by one-sided media coverage that flatters and amplifies their world view.

This chart sorts popular news sources on a left-right axis according to political slant, but also on a vertical axis, with fact-based original reporting at the top, a middle section that features expert commentary about the news and legitimate opinions on the news, and a bottom section for misleading distortions of the news and propaganda that widely diverges from the facts.

Individual news sources very in content, and note that the reporting and commentary on the Fox and CNN websites are both rated as more credible and closer to the center than the programming on either TV station.

Really anything above the green line is fine, and if you find yourself spending a lot of time consuming content in the middle section, then unless you make a conscious effort to sample both left and right sources, then you are the biased one — the problem with the media you consume is that you’re choosing a biased sample.

If you feel the need to argue with someone who cites something in one of the red wings, you won’t get very far if you cite something that’s in the red wing on your side of the issue. Try instead to cite something from the upper third, even if it leans in the direction you don’t prefer.

Source: Static Media Bias Chart v 9.0