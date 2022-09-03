Many of these individual steampunk control panel elements are repeated, but I’ve arranged them in modular variations that should increase the “background eye candy” factor. #steampunk #blender3d #aesthetics #blender3dart #design #greebles Dennis G. Jerz / 4 hours ago 3 Sep 2022Similar:NASA | A View From The Other SideStunning, bleak unemployment chart from the front page of the New York TimesStill in her make-up from her scene as Marley's ghost, with script in hand standing i...‘Broken Age’ Review#4C18 snack still life.Your Brain on Shakespeare