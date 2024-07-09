#blender3d is teaching me more than I ever thought I’d need to know about roof geometry. Enjoying free WiFi in a shady courtyard downtown.
Similar:
The daughter is in “Very Berry Dead,” a new play which opens this Friday and runs for two ...
Replica of George Washington’s field camp. @fortligonier
The daughter is performing now Twin Lakes Park.
I’m not making a serious attempt at recreating specific architecture, just trying to conve...
Lintels and chimneys for low-poly buildings in a #medievaltheater simulation project. #mys...
Not bad for a couple hours of work. #blender3d #blender3dart #steampunk #neovictorian