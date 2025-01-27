I ordered a box of composition books. Low-tech response to AI.

/ 11 hours ago 27 Jan 2025

I felt like a capitalist, buying in bulk on the cheap and selling individual books for $2 (about a 20-cent profit, per book, but I’m really rounding up so I don’t have to deal with change).

Students will spend time in class annotating printouts and writing in their copybooks. They’ll still do online activities but they will supplement the in-person focused activities that I’ve designed to get them to engage with the texts directly.

A bigger chunk of their grade will depend upon work they do during class under a controlled, test like situation. It’s only fair that I spend time teaching them to use this time effectively.

