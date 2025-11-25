A student who is writing her research paper on Taylor Swift made a passing reference to Kanye West and offered to explain herself. Her jaw dropped when I showed her this meme I created around 15 years ago.

Similar:
Maybe it wasn’t a sensible idea to hold 5 hours of student consultations on the day midter...
Academia
What About “The Breakfast Club”?
I made three movies with John Hughes; wh...
Culture
Added an overhead minimap to my #medievalyork #unity3d simulation. #mysteryplay
Added an overhead minimap to my #medieva...
Design
Between static hand-coded HTML pages and modern content-management systems, there used to ...
When I started my blog in 1999 (by addin...
Cyberculture
Signage failure at Seton Hill, c. 2008.
Personal
Who is the more dramatic -- my extroverted tween or my philosophical teen?
Stoked from a morning show-choir perform...
Amusing