August Wilson’s Century Cycle

August Wilson (1945-2005) was born in Pittsburgh. His “Pittsburgh Cycle” is a collection of 10 plays that capture the triumph, the despair, and the unbridled energy that he experienced in Black community in the Pittsburgh area.

Title Setting Written
Gem of the Ocean 1900s 2003
Joe Turner’s Come and Gone 1910s 1988
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 1920s 1984
The Piano Lesson 1930s 1990
Seven Guitars 1940s 1995
Fences 1950s 1987
Two Trains Running 1960s 1991
Jitney 1970s 1982
King Hedley II 1980s 1999
Radio Golf 1990s 2005

 

