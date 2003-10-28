August Wilson’s Century Cycle

August Wilson (1945-2005) was born in Pittsburgh. His “Pittsburgh Cycle” is a collection of 10 plays that capture the triumph, the despair, and the unbridled energy that he experienced in Black community in the Pittsburgh area.
|Title
|Setting
|Written
|Gem of the Ocean
|1900s
|2003
|Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
|1910s
|1988
|Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
|1920s
|1984
|The Piano Lesson
|1930s
|1990
|Seven Guitars
|1940s
|1995
|Fences
|1950s
|1987
|Two Trains Running
|1960s
|1991
|Jitney
|1970s
|1982
|King Hedley II
|1980s
|1999
|Radio Golf
|1990s
|2005