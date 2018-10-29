“Look for the helpers” is good for distracting preschoolers from horrors they can’t change; we adults must do better.

“Look for the helpers” is only one part of how Fred Rogers recommended that parents help children deal with tragedy.

Let your child know if you’re making a donation, going to a town meeting, writing a letter or e-mail of support, or taking some other action. It can help children to know that adults take many different active roles and that we don’t give in to helplessness in times of worldwide crisis. —“Tragic Events” (fredrogers.org)

Ian Bogost has more on this line of thinking… (Yes, it’s a bit cynical, but who can blame him.)