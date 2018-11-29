What would holidays be without Dickens’ beloved ‘Christmas Carol?’

It takes some visits from three scary spirits on Christmas Eve, who lead him through his Past, Present and Future, to convince him to mend his ways. Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those who mean the most to him.

As we all know, it all works out in the end and Tiny Tim can proclaim one of the greatest closing lines in the history of literature: “God bless us everyone.”

The Stage Right student cast features Zac Greeley as Bob Cratchit, Carolyn Jerz as Marley and Alex Hubble as Scrooge. The three spirits are played by Graham Shotts as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Jordan Keenan as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Sydney Miller as the Ghost of Christmas Future. –Candy Williams. —Tribune-Review